It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Cavaliers

The Spurs are in the midst of their second-biggest win streak of the season, and a win tonight against the Cavaliers will match their season-high three in a row. The Cavs could be without Donovan Mitchell, but Jakob Poeltl out and Jeremy Sochan questionable, the biggest problem for the Spurs could be Cleveland’s frontcourt, which could dominate the paint against the size-challenged Silver and Black.

Talented bigs have been the Spurs’ Kryptonite this year, but Zach Collins has been playing much better lately, even keeping Bam Adebayo somewhat under control in the Heat game. If Charles Bassey keeps improving and contributing, this won’t be as big of a mismatch as expected, and with both Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell available tonight, the Spurs should have enough scoring punch to make this an entertaining contest.

Game Prediction:

Lex Luthor will make an appearance in San Antonio with some actual Kryptonite, but it will be ultraviolet Kryptonite, a strange substance which only causes basketballs to be slippery. As a result, the game will set new league records for turnovers.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers

December 12, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5



