Tonight is Tim Duncan Bobblehead Night

Today, the Spurs host the Cleveland Cavaliers. In addition for their quest to win their third game in a row, tonight’s game is the third in a series of bobblehead nights involving the Spurs legends.

Our #Spurs50 celebration continues TOMORROW featuring a Tim Duncan bobblehead giveaway



First 10K fans will receive the third of five bobbleheads to continue to form their Spurs limited edition river barge!

: https://t.co/uDtvYlY0Qt pic.twitter.com/f3QcW669Nj — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 11, 2022

The first 10,000 patrons through the doors of the AT&T Center will grab themselves this keepsake. Tim fits right in the middle of the river barge next to David Robinson.

SPURS 50TH ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS BOBBLEHEAD SERIES



5 legend bobbleheads will come together to form a river barge, made popular during Spurs championship celebrations.



George Gervin - Nov. 7

David Robinson - Dec. 2

Tim Duncan - Dec. 12

Manu Ginobili - Feb. 1

Tony Parker - March 2 pic.twitter.com/Bob0yYubYN — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) August 17, 2022

In addition to the bobblehead, Duncan has been a recent “Welcome Back” honoree as well as the focus of episode six of the Spurs docuseries The Ring of the Rowel.

Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker will join the fiesta in the new year.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.