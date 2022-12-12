 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tonight is Tim Duncan Bobblehead Night

The third of a five player series goes to the first 10K people

By Jeph Duarte
Phoenix Suns v San Antonio Spurs Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Today, the Spurs host the Cleveland Cavaliers. In addition for their quest to win their third game in a row, tonight’s game is the third in a series of bobblehead nights involving the Spurs legends.

The first 10,000 patrons through the doors of the AT&T Center will grab themselves this keepsake. Tim fits right in the middle of the river barge next to David Robinson.

In addition to the bobblehead, Duncan has been a recent “Welcome Back” honoree as well as the focus of episode six of the Spurs docuseries The Ring of the Rowel.

Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker will join the fiesta in the new year.

