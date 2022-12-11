The Spurs stay hot in win over the Heat

The San Antonio Spurs stayed in the flames of their first win in the last 12 games by hosing down the Miami Heat on Saturday evening. Keldon Johnson led the good guys with 21 points while Romeo Langford scored a career-high 19. Devin Vassell came back after his absence against the Rockets and poured in 18 along with 3 steals coming off the bench.

Don’t call it a game winner, but it really was a game winner: Devin Vassell’s step-back jumper to make it 113 - 111, with more than a minute left, gave plenty of time for Miami to tie the game. But a series of frenetic possessions ended rather harmlessly as the Spurs were able to ice the game on a pair of Trey Jones free throws.

Nevertheless, the biggest takeaway was Vassell’s confidence to bury the clutch shot when the Spurs had to have it.

Romeo Langford had himself a career night. The fourth-year forward shot 70% from the floor on his way to 19 points in 28+ minutes. Right now, it’s a coincidence that Langford logged a pair of hefty 28 minutes on Saturday evening against the Heat and in the Spurs previous win against the Houston Rockets. But if his increased usage nets more meaningful minutes or wins for the Spurs, then last season’s trade with the Celtics would yield another useful asset.

Vassell was a constant pest all night to the tune of notching 3 steals. This particular one resulted in a quick two on the other end after number 24 got his mitts on the errant pass.

here comes Dev!!! pic.twitter.com/gg9hU52wLi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 10, 2022

Romeo Langford! Welcome to the party, pal. Langford had plenty of these difficult-looking, weird angle shots at the basket. The man was creative in his super efficient scoring around the rim.

Bassey Block Party! Charles Bassey went sky high on his way up for this rejection. After swatting 4 blocks against the Rockets, Bassey kept the defensive vibes going against the Rockets down low.

Keldon Johnson continues to add to his confidence and repertoire of scoring. After a lull where he went cold on offense, Johnson is starting to resume his early-season efficiency. He has topped 20+ points in 3 straight games, although the Spurs will need him to rediscover his three-point touch.

The Mustang comin' through pic.twitter.com/3EEYczisSG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 10, 2022

Johnson bullied his way into the paint for this tough two. All of Johnson’s points on Saturday evening came from having his way down low and making a team-high 7-7 free throws. It did not matter because Johnson looked supremely confident in every barrel down the lane.

Langford deftly weaved his way through several Heat defenders on his way to put the ball to sleep in his cradle with this nice reverse layup.

Quick pass, even quicker three-point attempt. Doug McDermott fired this one off from the hip as soon as he received the rapid dump off from Josh Richardson. Richardson had a team-high 6 assists as he made his mark on the game by getting his teammates involved.

quick pass, quick 3️⃣! pic.twitter.com/r9ecMKbsFc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 10, 2022

Richardson, here, dished a nice wraparound pass to a cutting Zach Collins. The Spurs were not shooting well from deep (7-21) so they took advantage of the Heat down low.

Bassey throwing it down smoothly after a perfect deposit by Tre Jones. Bassey, ever so nicely, is always a willing recipient of a well-placed lob pass from his teammates.

And last, but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs head back home to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, December 12, 2022.