Antonio Daniels joins the sixth installment of The Sound of Spurs podcast

Bill Schoening’s podcast The Sound of Spurs recently released its sixth episode. In this installment, the man known for calling the Spurs radio broadcasts sits with Antonio Daniels, who played with the Spurs from 1998-2002, is currently a color analyst for the New Orleans Pelicans. He has visited San Antonio twice this season so far and was honored during the one of the games as the Spurs “Welcome Back” honoree.

Daniels, part of the Spurs first NBA title, grew up in Columbus, Ohio.

He. shared on why players must think about life after basketball. Daniels also shares how the tragedy of losing his brother. He explains how the Spurs organization taught him to be a professional, and recalls memories from the championship season.

