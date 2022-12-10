DeMarcus Cousins on the consequences of trash-talking Tim Duncan

One of the great things about the state of media today is when you combine Twitter with the many podcasts out there, you end up getting a lot of great sound bites, especially when you get an athlete that’s unafraid to speak their mind with people they’re comfortable with. So when DeMarcus Cousins sat down with Buckets’ Outta Pocket Podcast, it was only a matter of time before a clip went viral on Twitter.

Surprisingly, what the viral clip ended up being was him talking about Tim Duncan and how he doesn’t want to hear a top-5 list that doesn’t include the Spurs legend. The host states he’s heard how Tim would pat players on the butt and tell them good play, which led Boogie to talk about how frustrated he would get playing him. The story he uses as his example is a time when he was having a decent game and felt rambunctious enough to go at Timmy. Being the fierce yet stoic competitor Timmy was, he just stared back at Cousins, then proceeded to quietly drop 16 straight points in the fourth quarter.

That brought Boogie back to the butt tap comment. After everything in the game happened, Tim approaches him, taps him, and tells him, “Good job, Big Fella.” Like others before him, having this happen prompted Boogie to leave Tim alone going forward.

We don’t need to get into the fact that there might not actually be a game when Tim scored 16 straight on the Sacramento Kings, although that was a club he often had his way against. Instead, let’s just appreciate another delightful story about a player who seemed so disinterested at times, but would sweep the leg when he felt the moment called for it.

