It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Heat

The Spurs showed signs of improvement in the Battle for the Bottom of the West on Thursday night, and they’re taking their new-found confidence to the east coast this afternoon to face the Miami Heat, who are 12-14 this season, but showing signs of improvement lately, defeating the LA Clippers on Thursday night 115-110.

The Spurs prevailed on Thursday night after Keldon Johnson returned to bully ball and found his mojo for 32 points against the Space City Rockets. The paint might be a little more clogged against Miami, with Bam Adebayo guarding the rim, so KJ might be working more in the midrange, an area where he shown some improvement lately. Jeremy Sochan and Jakob Poeltl are still out today, so the Spurs will need good games from Zach Collins and Charles Bassey to contain Bam and the talented Miami frontcourt. Let’s all watch and see how it turns out.

Game Prediction:

Charles Bassey will block at least three Bam Adebayo shots.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat

December 10, 2022 | 4:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW, SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.