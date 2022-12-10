Join the Spurs watch party today

Spurs invite fans to an official watch party on Saturday, Dec. 10 presented by Michelob Ultra, will bring the excitement of live games to Picks Bar. The Coyote, Hype Squad, and DJ Quake will be ob hand. Fans sporting Spurs swag or an ugly holiday sweater can pick up a free drink ticket, while supplies last.

Cheer on the Silver and Black as they take on the Miami Heat. It’s free and open to the public ages 21 and up.

Watch Party Details

Saturday, Dec. 10 @ 4 p.m., Spurs at Miami Heat

· Watch party and game tip-off start at 4 p.m.

· Picks Bar, 4553 N Loop 1604 W Acc Rd #1101, San Antonio, TX, 78249

· Ages 21 and up

· Parking available on a first come, first served basis in lot directly in front of venue

