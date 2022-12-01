Devin Vassell’s 25 points wasn’t enough in Spurs second half collapse against Thunder

Coming off back-to-back losses at home to the struggling Lakers that saw the Spurs lose both young phenom Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps) and starting center Jakob Poeltl (knee) to injury, the Spurs were on an eight-game losing streak and hoping to finally end this long slump against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Despite leading halftime 77-60, and at one point leading by 20, the Spurs collapsed in the second half. They were outscored 59-34 in the second half and lost the game 119-111. The Spurs have now lost nine straight.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He continues to show why he’s a candidate for Most Improved Player.

Keldon Johnson shot poorly from the field (5/22 FG, 4/13 3PT) but nonetheless finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and 6 assists. He shows how he can contribute in other ways besides scoring, but is still deadly from three-point land.

sharing is caring pic.twitter.com/Ehi4uQV5Nu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 1, 2022

Keita Bates-Diop got the start in place of the injured Sochan and finished with 11 points, three rebounds, and this block that turned into a nice finish for him on the other end.

It’s not a Spurs game without a Dougie three! McDermott finished with 5 points and 4 assists in 16 minutes off the bench before leaving with an apparent ankle injury.

McBuckets for 3️⃣! pic.twitter.com/frIqcKk1yy — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 1, 2022

Zach Collins got the start at center in place of the injured Poeltl and finished with nine points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He puts the spin on Alexsej Pokusevski for the deuce.

spin mode activated pic.twitter.com/4FMUfU1tRL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 1, 2022

Tre Jones had himself a game with 15 points, four rebounds, five assists, and a steal here that scared the Thunder ball boys off the court!

Isaiah Roby played his former team and posterized rookie Ousmane Dieng in the process. He finished with four points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block in 17 minutes off the bench. Another poster is added to his collection.

same dunk, different angle pic.twitter.com/aiPGPx1F5v — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 1, 2022

Alize Johnson made his San Antonio Spurs debut after putting up some nice games in Austin and scored his first points with the team here.

Malaki Branham gets the steal here and dishes down to Romeo Langford for the nice finish. Malaki finished with 7 points, three assists, and that steal in 19 minutes. Romeo had a nice game off the bench with 14 points, eight rebounds, and an assist in 21 minutes.

And finally, here are the full game highlights.