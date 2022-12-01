The Spurs “Welcome Back” series

If you have not been watching the games with Bill Land and Sean Elliott (and occasionally Michelle Beadle), then you may not be aware that in-between the first and second quarters, the Spurs have been highlighting one past member. Usually that honoree will then sit and visit with Bill and Sean throughout the second quarter.

By my calculation, there have been eleven home games. The first game they celebrated Manu Ginobili’s induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame during halftime.

The second home game on October 28th was Becky Hammon.

Two days later on October 30th, Ian Mahinmi sat with the guys.

November 2nd was Bruce Bowen, who had Sean and Bill in stitches.

I have been unable to find any mention of a between-quarter recognition from the November 4th game and unfortunately the game is no longer in my DVR. If anyone was there, please let me know who, if anyone, was mentioned.

Danny Ferry was seen in the arena before his name was called on November 7.

Former Spurs forward Danny Ferry is in attendance tonight. He probably going to be recognized as part of the Spurs’ season-long celebration of their 50th Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/O0AawoS33W — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) November 8, 2022

On November 9th, the Spurs welcomed Tony Parker, almost three years to the day his jersey was retired.

On November 11, the Spurs hosted the Milwaukee Bucks and paid homage to Paul Pressey.

Spurs honored former forward Paul Pressey prior to the start of the second quarter. Always loved Pressey’s game with the Bucks and Spurs. He was one of the first point forwards in the league. Just a tremendous competitor and leader. pic.twitter.com/4ZuNzDX4DT — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) November 12, 2022

On Wednesday, November 23rd, the Spurs honored Antonio Daniels at the first quarter break. he was in town because he is the color analyst for the New Orleans Pelicans who were the Spurs opponent. Because he had to return to his broadcast, he was unable to sit with the fellas.

Nov 25th was George “The Iceman” Gervin.

If I am not mistaken, there was no former Spur recognized on November 26th. If anyone knows differently, please post in the comments so I can look further.

Can’t wait to see who the special guest is on Friday!

