Devin Vassell is expanding his scoring repertoire as his breakout season continues

Devin Vassell has made massive developmental strides in his third season with the San Antonio Spurs, averaging a career-high 20.7 points per game on 46.8% shooting. Although he primarily relied on screens, handoffs, and cuts to score a season ago, the swingman has regularly flashed enhanced self-creation upside.

The 22-year-old has looked more comfortable initiating offense, handling the ball in traffic, and getting to his spots out of the pick-and-roll. Vassell has even had his number called by head coach Gregg Popovich when the Silver and Black desperately need a bucket against a set defense with the shot clock ticking down.

PATFO received understandable criticism when they chose Devin Vassell one pick ahead of Tyrese Haliburton in 2020, but their patience is beginning to pay off. Tune into another film study as we explore how the former lottery pick has become one of the most diverse scorers on the roster.

