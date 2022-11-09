It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Grizzlies

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

An old southern saying goes that there’s no rest for the wicked, and while I don’t know how wicked the Spurs are, they are once again facing one of the more talented and dynamic teams in the NBA tonight after a tough stretch where they lost to the Raptors and Clippers, and dropped a pair to the Denver Nuggets. Tonight they face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant almost always has a big night against the Silver and Black, and the young squad will have to contain him tonight to have a chance to eke out a win in front of the home crowd. For once, Tre Jones isn’t facing a taller player at point guard, but since Ja can jump out of the gym, maybe height doesn’t matter that much.

It will be fun to see if Tre Jones ends up playing at all against his older brother Tyus, the Grizzlies’ back point guard, and how that sibling rivalry plays out. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell have been playing well lately, and tonight they both will need to score in abundance for the Spurs to have a shot at winning tonight. This will be a tough test for the Silver and Black, but they’ve been very resilient this year, and it will be fun to watch. Let’s Go Spurs.

Game Prediction:

Tre Jones will outplay his older brother Tyus tonight, leading to noogies at center court after the game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

November 9, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW-SA



