Examining the Spurs after an unforgiving opening schedule

Between a laundry list of nagging injuries and the residual shockwaves of solemn off-court allegations, the San Antonio Spurs have somehow found a way to exceed expectations on the hardwood. Their 5-6 record may not look particularly impressive, but these enthusiastic youngsters have gone toe-to-toe with multiple playoff contenders.

Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell have made remarkable developmental leaps as scorers, ballhandlers, and facilitators. Jakob Poeltl and Tre Jones have provided steady hands in the starting lineup, and head coach Gregg Popovich has installed a practical motion offense that has put his players in a position to push the pace and share the ball.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me for this episode of Alamo City Limits to break down how the good guys have overachieved as near-nightly underdogs.