Get your souvenir Spurs cup

I was at the game last night with my daughter for the George Gervin Bobblehead night when another Spurs souvenir caught my eye.

Special-edition Fiesta-themed souvenir cups will be available for purchase during all Fiesta nights at the AT&T Center. In honor of the Spurs 50th Anniversary, AT&T Center has designed a 32-ounce, bottomless souvenir fountain soda cup that display Spurs highlights from over the years.

The keepsake will be available at five more games this season, each one commemorating a Spurs championship.

50th anniversary souvenir cups:

Nov. 7 - Origins Night Dec. 2 - 1999 Championship Night Dec. 12 - 2003 Championship Night Feb. 1 - 2005 Championship Night March 2 - 2007 Championship Night March 14 - 2014 Championship Night

