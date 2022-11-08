Zach Collins out 2-4 weeks with a leg fracture

Zach Collins can’t seem to catch a break. After returning in January from nearly two years of not playing basketball following three surgeries to repair his left labrum and two ankle fractures, Collins is now set to miss 2-4 weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his left fibula.

BREAKING: An MRI on Zach Collins' lower left leg has revealed a non-displaced fracture of his fibula.



It is an injury that could keep the Spurs center sidelined in the neighborhood of two to four weeks. More to come at https://t.co/xRNIYRNptA. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) November 9, 2022

While it’s nothing too serious and shouldn’t require surgery, it’s another unfortunate break (pun not intended) in Collins’ long history of left limb injuries. He was off to a hot start for the season, averaging a career-high 8.3 points and 4.2 rebounds coming off the bench. Hopefully he can come back and pick up right where he left off, and in the meantime expect to see more of Gorgui Dieng and maybe Charles Bassey while he’s out.

Get well soon, Zach!