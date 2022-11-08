 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Zach Collins out 2-4 weeks with a leg fracture

Another leg injury for a player with a long history of them, but fortunately it’s nothing serious.

By Marilyn Dubinski
/ new
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Collins can’t seem to catch a break. After returning in January from nearly two years of not playing basketball following three surgeries to repair his left labrum and two ankle fractures, Collins is now set to miss 2-4 weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his left fibula.

While it’s nothing too serious and shouldn’t require surgery, it’s another unfortunate break (pun not intended) in Collins’ long history of left limb injuries. He was off to a hot start for the season, averaging a career-high 8.3 points and 4.2 rebounds coming off the bench. Hopefully he can come back and pick up right where he left off, and in the meantime expect to see more of Gorgui Dieng and maybe Charles Bassey while he’s out.

Get well soon, Zach!

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...