Keldon Johnson explodes for 30 as Spurs fall to Nuggets

The Spurs faced off against a familiar foe, the Denver Nuggets, but fell just short avoiding the miniseries sweep. Keldon Johnson led all players in scoring with 30 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Josh Richardson, the sixth man, poured in 22 points of his own.

Johnson has gotten really familiar with making tough shots. Exhibit A: The Mustang channels both strength and finesse to finesse the ball through the hoop while keeping it away from the outstretched hands of his defender.

COUNT THAT KJ! pic.twitter.com/zsg0rxqcXi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 8, 2022

Johnson was definitely amped up during pre-game warmups. The man doesn’t sleep! He drinks Red Bull to relax. He sniffs coffee beans in order to clear his mind for meditation. He carries adult emus over each shoulder while climbing the hills of hill country. I’m running out of lumber jack metaphors for some reason.

sheeeesh KJ pic.twitter.com/Rwq5KZMxMK — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 8, 2022

It doesn’t need to be said, but it’s tempting nonetheless. Tre Jones in this highlight rounds the corner and puts in a finger-licking good finger roll.

Speaking of finger rolls, Keldon The Big Body Johnson paid a small tribute to Spurs great George Gervin, on his bobblehead night no less.

Big Body making Iceman proud on his bobblehead night #PorVida pic.twitter.com/YmSJY4R36s — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 8, 2022

Devin Vassell made metal out of this steal (I’m trying something, but I don’t think it’s working) for a quick pick-2 down the other side. Vassell returned to the starting lineup and logged the second-most minutes of any Spurs at 34:07 minutes, behind Johnson’s 35:40 minutes.

Vassell played his usual stellar defense and pitched in 17 points on the far side.

YEAH DEV

YEAH TRE



LET'S GOOOO pic.twitter.com/Nw6NsOklM6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 8, 2022

All about that Bassey. Charles Bassey flies in for this booming block. The big man had a team-high 8 rebounds coming off the bench. The Philadelphia Sixers’ 2021 draft pick out of Western Kentucky has not played much this season, but he’s been impactful in the two games he’s played so far for the Spurs.

If you don’t believe me, take a look for yourself:

Tre Jones is truly dishing it out this season. He had 9 assists, including this beautiful dime from the paint. Not enough can be said of Jones, who is the undisputed driver of the good guys’ offense. He now has 6 straight games of at least 5 assists.

He also pumped in a career-high 20 points.

The Beautiful Game por vida, por favor. Por siempre.

It’s a joy to watch this team move the basketball #PorVida pic.twitter.com/IPMIpyhqw6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 8, 2022

Of course last and never least, here are the full-game highlights:

The Spurs do not play tomorrow, and nor does the entire NBA. The league set its schedule around Election Day on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. If you have not already voted, please do so, and take some friends along–make a patriotic party out of it!

"We've all been given a voice. We've all been given a vote."@J_Rich1 addressed the crowd pregame to encourage our Spurs Fam to get out and vote tomorrow on Election Day! pic.twitter.com/oNhovPyCxz — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 8, 2022

Next up, the Spurs stay home to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.