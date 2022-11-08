There is a bevy of new food options at the AT&T Center this season.

As part of this season’s Community Kitchen, the AT&T Center is hosting eight regional and minority-owned restaurants that will be on rotation during Spurs home games throughout the season. Two restaurants will be on site for each game with one serving up an entrée and the other offering desert. This season’s entrée offerings are from restaurants including Singh’s Vietnamese, Kain Na Filipino Cuisine and Noodle Tree. Deserts are from establishments including The Sweet Spot, The Beignet Stand and Cakes by Felicia. The Community Kitchen is located on the Balcony Level in the H-E-B Fan Zone.

There are some international options- Bao’d Up! has buns with multiple filling options. Barbacoa hot dogs (need I say more), and Seoul Stop bulgoli bowls.

Want heavy, try Birria tacos or Davila’s BBQ. Need something light? Boosted Bowls has got you covered.

Just want something sweet? Paclugo Gelato has two locations in the arena as does Paleta Pops.

Or if you just want that ice cold adult drink, head over to Margarita Bar or the Texas Proud bar, located on opposite ends of the Terrace Level.

My plan is to try one different meal each time I am there and report back to you. It might be a messy, job, but I am just the man to do it.

Wanna join me? I’ll let you know which games I am attending and what I plan to try. Check my Twitter for announcements.

