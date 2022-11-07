San Antonio vs. Denver Final Score: Spurs can’t seem to fry the Nuggets, lose 115-109

The San Antonio Spurs were back home at the AT&T center for a late Monday night game against the Denver Nuggets, in which they just faced a brutal loss on Saturday. Vassell was on a minutes restriction once again, and Spurs lost 126-101.

Although they’ve been faced with a slew of injuries the past week, the Spurs have a “next man up mentality”, and looking for a second opportunity to secure a win at home.

Spurs F Malaki Branham responds to how the team is holding up with all of the injuries:



"It's the next man up…I feel like we've been doing pretty good.."

Noticeably out tonight is Romeo Langford, who has been great on the defensive end, and Zach Collins, who played incredibly well against the Clippers recently during his last outing.

Observations