It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Nuggets

The Spurs face a rematch with the Denver Nuggets tonight, after being clearly outplayed on the second of a back-to-back in Denver on Saturday night. Spurs fans knew about Nikola Jokic and the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but the outstanding play of Bones Hyland and the solid contributions of Bruce Brown caught the Spurs by surprise, and has made them one of the most talented and deep teams in the league. It will be quite difficult to eke out a win tonight against them, although the Spurs have a few days of rest and are at home tonight, so we can be hopeful for a better effort tonight.

The NBA is staggering all of the game start times tonight by 15 minutes, so the Spurs/Nuggets game is the only starting at 8:30 PM tonight, which is really late for a home game for the Silver and Black. It should be worth staying up late for, but remember to vote tomorrow, if you haven’t voted early already. Readers from outside the US excepted . Voting is an important right to exercise, and with no basketball games tomorrow what else are you gonna do?

Game Prediction:

Bones Hyland will make a run at Wilt Chamberlain’s single game scoring record, but fall just short.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

November 7, 2022 | 8:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW-SA



