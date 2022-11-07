No NBA on Tuesday - get out and vote

It seems very strange for so much to he made of midterm elections, but it is only appropriate that the league didn’t plan any games for today.

Early Voting!✅✅



Some of the guys went to the polls today to cast their votes for the upcoming Texas election.



Exercise your right to vote and make an impact! ️ pic.twitter.com/Wa8P0yQBrF — Spurs Give (@SpursGive) November 1, 2022

The NBA has been a one of the more politically charged sports over the last few years, so supporting a focus on getting fans out to vote should come as no surprise.

Many elections are not just about putting people in office but also help decide how our money is spent locally.

Streets, bridges, internet, there are many reasons to be aware of what is going on in your community.

And for Tuesday, there will be no basketball to distract you from taking part in your civic duty.

So get out and vote. Basketball can wait until Wednesday.

