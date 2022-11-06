Johnson and Vassell shine in Spurs blowout loss to Nuggets

Coming off of a tough loss to the Clippers at home Friday, the San Antonio Spurs chance to break their losing streak came on the road against the Denver Nuggets — a team so comfortably in their element that they seemingly went the whole first quarter without missing a basket. They routed the Spurs 126-101, despite great performances from Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. Keldon finished with 25 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Devin had 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists in 25 restricted minutes off the bench. The sharpshooters drained four three-pointers each as well.

Devin sinks two of his four three-pointers here.

And another here.

Gorgui Dieng scored five points off the bench in 10 minutes, including this laser three at the top of the key.

Josh Richardson poured in eight points off the bench, including this sick post hook over Na’Shon “Bones” Hyland. Isaiah Roby, who finished with seven points, four rebounds, and three assists, dumps into the post to J-Rich here.

Jakob Poeltl scored in double figures with 14 points and grabbed four rebounds all in the first half! He ended up with eight rebounds in total and two of his 14 points came off of this easy slam. Tre Jones, who finished with four points and seven assists, found Poeltl under the basket. What a pass!

And finally, here are the full game highlights.