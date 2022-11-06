Good news, Devin Vassell is back

Devin Vassell came in Friday night and hit his first eight shots, eventually shoot 12 of 16, 75%.

Last night in Denver, Vassell went for another 20 points. After sitting out the last four before that, Devin took to the court without missing a step.

Also returning was Michelle Beadle to the Spurs Bally Sports telecast. She joined Bill Land and Sean Elliott for the game. Their banter has a pace and tone all it own.

Another special guest was Cory Alexander who revealed he was the first player drafted to the Spurs under Gregg Popovich.

Alexander has previously worked out Keldon Johnson and had great insight to the Spurs new centerpiece.

