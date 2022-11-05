It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Nuggets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs are on a 2 game losing streak tonight on their tenth game of the season, and need a win tonight to stay above .500. It’s probably too early in the season to think about the overall record, but after a hot start, the Silver and Black has come back to earth a bit in the last two games, a blowout loss to the Raptors, and a game where they couldn’t close the deal against the Clippers, who took care of business in the second half against a short handed Spurs squad, who rested Devin Vassell later on a minutes restriction.

Tonight they go on the road to face Nikola Jokic, who is once again contending for MVP. Jamal Murray has returned to action this season after an extended absence, and he’s not at full speed yet, but he’s still a threat to score from anywhere on the court. The Nuggets might be the best team the Spurs have faced this year, and it will be a challenge to defeat them on their home court on the second night of a back-to-back. As we’ve seen so far this year, these Spurs are good at exceeding expectations, so I wouldn’t count them out tonight. Let’s watch and see what happens in Denver tonight.

Game Prediction:

Nikola Jokic will have 10 assists and 12 turnovers.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

November 5, 2022 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW-SA



