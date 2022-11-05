What We Learned from the Spurs’ Loss to the Clippers

In my first “What We Learned” post this season, I said I wasn’t sure how to approach a season for which the San Antonio Spurs have traded away their best player and are thus in de facto tanking mode. Is the chance of drafting Victor Wembanyana or Scoot Henderson more important than anything else? Well, draft rank is one thing, how good players actually become is quite another.

How many players out of the 2019 draft are right now legitimately better than number 29 pick Keldon Johnson? Ja Morant and Zion Williamson. And maybe Darius Garland, but that’s it. And where would Devin Vassell currently rank in a 2020 re-draft? No lower than sixth, behind Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Desmond Bane, Tyrese Halliburton, and Tyrese Maxey.

At least half of the total of only nine players who would maybe go before Keldon and Devin are one-way players. Whereas Keldon and Devin are looking more and more like two-way wings with on-ball skills – ie. like the most important player type in the NBA right now when it comes to winning.

And so I’ve come up with an answer to how I approach this season: I want to see Keldon and Devin develop as much as possible, and I want to see the Spurs win as many games as possible. And if that means a mid-first round pick in the upcoming draft, then so be it.

What comes with that, of course, is feeling hurt when the Spurs lose winnable games – like last night’s against the Clippers.

Takeaways