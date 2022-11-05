George Gervin Bobblehead night is Monday

Monday is the day!

FIRST LOOK: This is the George Gervin bobblehead that fans can get at the Nov. 7 home game v Denver #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/04Jllyv3Nl — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 21, 2022

Part of the San Antonio Spurs 50th season celebration is the roll out of five Spurs legends bobbleheads.

Georger Gervin’s Bobblehead will be available Monday night as the Spurs host the Denver Nuggets.

The first 10,000 fans through the door get this commemorative keepsake.

Get yours and then come back throughout the season to complete your collection with David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

