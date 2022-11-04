San Antonio vs. Los Angeles Final Score: Clippers snip the Spurs, 113-106

The San Antonio Spurs (5-3, 4th in the Western Conference) faced the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4, 11th in the Western Conference) this Friday evening after a devastating loss to the Toronto Raptors. They finally had Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell back to play this evening, while the Los Angeles Clipper, were short-handed without Kawhi Leonard, who has been out due to a knee injury and did not join the Clippers on their Texas road trip.

Unfortunately, after over coming a 17-point deficit early in the game to take multiple double-digit leads in the second half, the Spurs fell apart in the fourth quarter, losing 115-104. Vassell led the Spurs with 29 points on 12-15 shooting, and Paul George had 35 points to lead the Clippers.

Observations

Keldon Johnson got his feet wet quickly to start off the ball game, making his first 3-point shot attempt in the game...or was it a 2? After much debate, the shot ruling went from a 2-pointer, to a 3-pointer, and was ultimately ruled as a 2 pointer.

Spurs started off ahead, but the lead was quickly taken over by a Clippers 18-2 run in the first quarter, bringing the score to 22-8. Marcus Morris got off to a great head start knocking down multiple threes.

It’s a little interesting to not see Devin Vassell in the starting lineup tonight. After a 4 minute scoring sought for the Spurs, Devin came into the game with a nice jump shot, followed up by a floater to cut the lead to 25-13.

Zach Collins and Marcus Morris Sr. got into a heated scuffle on the floor. It looks like Morris Sr. grabbed Collins from behind by the neck and they started pushing each other around aggressively. Originally, the whistle was blown on a Collins travel, but the scuffle led to a double technical for both.

Did the scuffle light a fire underneath Zach Collins and the Spurs to begin the 2nd quarter? Possibly. The Spurs, who were once down by 17 points in the first quarter, have cut the lead to within 6 points after Zach Collins scored a two, drew a foul, and shortly after nailed a three-pointer. It seemed like he played with a lot more passion following the scuffle with Morris.

Dougie McBuckets never fails to score at the right moments. Having McDermott on the bench has been a secret weapon for the Spurs, who are 4th in the western conference. Shortly after coming off of the bench, he scored a nice 3-pointer, followed by a dunk that was assisted by none other than our fire-fueled friend tonight, Zach Collins.

Malaki Branham had a nice crossover move into the paint with a two-pointer, and the Spurs quickly cut the clippers lead to 4 points, forcing Ty Lue to call a time out.

With all of that being said, the Clippers are playing very good defense tonight. Spurs have been effective with the assist and moving the ball around, but the Clippers are playing aggressively, and being able to get offensive rebounds to give them 2nd opportunities to shoot.

One of the most beautiful possessions this evening was a nice steal from Tre Jones, followed by a pass to Devin Vassell, who threw it out to KJ for a 3-pointer. The Spurs, who lead the NBA in assists, are fun to watch when they're in this element.

Jakob Poeltl recorded his first shot of the evening with 3 minutes in the 2nd quarter. He had another - you guessed it- assist to Devin Vassell who hit a three-pointer shortly after Keldons.

After being down 17 points, the Spurs finally tie the game with 1:42 minutes left in the first half.

Pop challenged a foul on Zach Collins on Paul George. It looks like Paul George tripped prior to going to the basket. The Spurs lost the challenge, and Pop and his staff look upset at the call.

The Spurs pulled off the lead at the end of the 1st half. Spurs scored 40 points in the 2nd quarter. Keldon Johnson shot a three that looks like a magnet attracted itself into the basket, definitely did not see that shot going in.

Spurs ended the 1st half by having a huge blocked shot by none other than our fire-fueled friend, Zach Collins.

Clippers started off strong with Paul George hitting a three to start the 2nd half, followed up by a missed shot from Jeremy Sochan.

Tre Jones knocked down a beautiful three to make the first points for the Spurs followed up by a nice floater to keep the momentum going. This has been a great performance by Tre Jones, who is smaller in size in comparison to the rest of his opponents tonight.

Jakob Poeltl had a nice rebound and has been playing great defense tonight, and fought for a jump ball shortly after.

Devin Vassell already has a new career-high of 24 points heading into the 4th quarter, he’s been an exceptional piece to the Spurs’ puzzle this season, and the Spurs keep hanging in there despite Paul George and the rest of the Clippers playing with high-intensity all night.

Tre Jones had a beautiful layup over Zubac, he has been moving fast, and playing well.

The Clippers tied of the game with 7 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, and the Spurs- who have held the lead since the 2nd quarter- have now lost the lead after Paul George hit yet another three.

Jeremy Sochan had a nice put-back to bring their total to 99 points.

Marcus Morris Sr. hit a huge three. Shortly after, the clippers committed a turnover which led to a Zubac dunk. The Spurs are letting the lead slip at 106-99 and after a missed shot from Keldon Johnson, they seem to have lost a bit of their momentum.

Zubac’s dunks are just nasty.

The Spurs worked so hard for the steal to Tre Jones for the 3. Unfortunately, he missed. It was a nice look and a perfect opportunity.

Despite Devin Vassell having an incredible night 29 points and Tre Jones scoring 19, the Spurs offensive mishaps in the last quarter - after being outscored 31-20 in the fourth quarter- could not hold on their lead and ultimately, lost the game.

The Spurs play the Denver Nuggets tomorrow at the ball arena, starting time is at 8:00 P.M. CST.

For the Clippers’ perspective, visit Clips Nation.

The Spurs are now headed to Denver to take on the Nuggets tomorrow night. Tip-off will be at 8:00 PM CT on Bally Sports San Antonio.