It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Clippers

The Clippers are in the AT&T Center, minus their star player, Kawhi Leonard, whose misdeeds against the Silver and Black seem rather inconsequential in light of events of the recent past. The Clippers haven’t exactly set the world on fire with their start in the early season, but Paul George is keeping them in games enough for a .500 record.

Tonight, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell return to the lineup, and while the team is still missing a lot of pieces, tonight is as complete as the Spurs have been in a while, and they’re looking to resume their unexpected tour of destruction through the league, which was interrupted by the Raptor’s 143-100 blowout win on Wednesday night. The Spurs could go a long ways to showing their heart tonight with a big comeback from being shellacked in the last game and dealing with a lot of off-court distractions by gutting out a win tonight.

The Spurs provide a great deal of distraction for fans from the ills of the outside world, and tonight’s game is a good chance to experience that. Enjoy the game, and the exuberance of your young team.

Game Prediction:

Kawhi Leonard will attend the game via Zoom on an iPad on the Clippers bench.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers

November 4, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW-SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.