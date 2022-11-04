Charles Bassey teases two-way potential in an impressive garbage time performance

Charles Bassey caught his first action with the San Antonio Spurs as they trailed the Toronto Raptors by an insurmountable lead entering the fourth quarter on Wednesday night. Although his minutes came in garbage time, there were some legitimate flashes of fascinating two-way potential.

The 22-year-old center cleaned the glass, switched onto guards, drilled a three, and moved well without the ball as a cutter and roll-man on his way to nine points, four rebounds, and two blocks. He also earned a trip to the free-throw line, where he showed off his smooth shooting stroke.

PATFO went out of their way to waive another project player to sign Bassey to a two-way contract this summer. So kick back and join us for another film session as we break down a couple of clips from his regular-season debut for the Silver and Black.

