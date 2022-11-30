San Antonio at Oklahoma City, Final Score: Spurs can’t hold big lead and fall to Thunder, 119-111

For a while, it looked like the San Antonio Spurs were going to overcome the lack of Jakob Poeltl, Jeremy Sochan, and Josh Richardson and break their losing streak. On the back of Devin Vassell, the Spurs had their highest-scoring half of the season. Everything was going right. Everybody was scoring – literally. But then the halftime break came and the car came apart.

A Vassell three-pointer on the first possession of the third quarter gave the Spurs an 80-60 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was at about that time that the rim shut itself and opened on the other end. A 14-2 run got the Thunder back within single digits, and while the Spurs did their best to keep them at arms-length, the 17-point halftime lead was down to eight heading into the fourth.

That snowball continued to roll in the fourth, and before you knew it, the game was tied at 98. No matter how hard they tried and how many good looks they got on offense, the scoring the Spurs saw in the first two quarters was long gone.

Behind the scoring of Jalen Williams’ (27 points), Lu Dort’s (23), and Tre Mann’s (16), the Thunder were able to get the come-from-behind win without their star point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. On the Spurs end, they were led by Devin Vassell’s 25 points and Keldon Johnson’s 19.

The Spurs will be back in action at home on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans – this game is also one of the five Spurs Legends bobblehead nights.

Observations