Everyone got playing time in the shorthanded Spurs’ blowout loss to the Raptors

Coming off an impressive win against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Sunday, the Spurs looked to keep surprising the NBA with another win against a playoff contender in the Toronto Raptors. However, the injury report for the game consisted of Blake Wesley (Torn MCL), Devin Vassell (left knee soreness), Isaiah Roby (illness), and now Keldon Johnson (calf injury) all being ruled out. As a result, the Raptors literally ran the shorthanded Spurs off the court, winning by 43 points — the worst of Gregg Popovich’s career.

In the valiant effort, Keita Bates-Diop led the team in scoring with 17 points, rookie Malaki Branham dropped 13 points off the bench, and Josh Richardson returned from injury while pouring in 10 points off the bench as well.

Jeremy Sochan returned from injury and started the game with this nice put-back slam.

Zach Collins had a solid game with eight points and eight rebounds. He sinks this nice hook shot over OG Anunoby here.

Doug McDermott (Dougie McBuckets) poured in nine points including this laser three from the corner.

Mr. McBuckets for threeeeee pic.twitter.com/1SJ7OgfOMj — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 3, 2022

Tre Jones continued his solid point guard play with seven points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. He nails this wide-open three-pointer off of this tremendous Spurs trademark ball movement.

teambasketball.mp4



peep the ball movement pic.twitter.com/T9TXAFUnYR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 3, 2022

He also turns this steal into an easy two points on the other end.

And as always, here are the full game highlights.