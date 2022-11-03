Spurs unveil “Por Vida Roast” by Estate Coffee Company

Per the Spurs press release:

The San Antonio Spurs and Estate Coffee Company are collaborating to serve up a specialty “Por Vida Coffee Roast” that fans can brew at home. This Mexican roast offers hints of mellow citrus with almond and cocoa.

It’s been a while since Patty Mills headed the Spurs Coffee Club, but if you still crave the caffeine and the camaraderie.

Estate Coffee Company founder Brian LaBarbera states

“Estate Coffee Company is thrilled to help bring this special project to life and excited to collaborate with the Spurs on a Por Vida Coffee Roast. This offering blends ethical and responsible farming in Mexico with a local roasting process that uniquely connects our communities.”

Becky Kimbro, SVP of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment shares in the excitement of this venture.

“We are excited about this fun and creative way to connect with our Spurs family through a local business. Estate Coffee Company cares about their product’s process from beginning to end and delivers a high-quality craft coffee that celebrates our multicultural ‘Por Vida’ fanbase.”

You can order online at Estate Coffee Company

If you are in the San Antonio area, in-person purchase is available at 1320 E. Houston with a 12-ounce bag costing $18.

