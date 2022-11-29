Report: Spurs sign Alize Johnson, waive Jordan Hall

We’re a quarter of the way through the 2022-23 NBA season, but that doesn’t mean the Spurs are finished making moves. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are signing forward Alize Johnson to a one-year deal and will be waiving guard Jordan Hall to open up the roster spot.

The San Antonio Spurs are signing forward Alize Johnson on a one-deal, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Johnson has averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds for Austin of the G League this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 29, 2022

The Spurs are waiving Jordan Hall to create the roster spot, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 29, 2022

Johnson had originally signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Spurs in August. He was waived before the start of the regular season and signed with the Austin Spurs, where he has been averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds on 60% shooting (40.7% from three). He was drafted 50th overall by the Indiana Pacers in 2018 out of Missouri State and has appeared in 72 NBA games with five teams, averaging 2.5 points and 3 rebounds for his career.

Hall signed a two-way contract with the Spurs after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was then waived after the start of the regular season but was soon re-signed to a non-guaranteed deal to help shore up the guard depth after Blake Wesley was lost to a sprained MCL. Hall appeared in nine games for the Spurs, averaging 3.1 points and 1.2 assists. Charles Bassey has since been signed to the two-way spot that was left open by Hall.