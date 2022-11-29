NBA on TNT Preview: Luka Doncic and Steph Curry Collide for a Primetime Matchup

The NBA on TNT has another thrilling slate of double-headers in store for basketball fans as current and future faces of the league clash. Buckle up for a tilt between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks in North Texas before the Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Clippers.

Luka Doncic and Steph Curry have garnered some early MVP chatter, and the top two scorers in the association will go toe-to-toe on the hardwood for the first time this season. Injuries have soiled the second contest, but don’t fret because DraftKings is here to help you make your wallet fatter.

Luka Doncic has been a one-person wrecking crew for the Mavericks this season, decimating opponents as he keeps his team afloat in the Western Conference. The 23-year-old became the sixth-youngest player to record 7,500 career points last week, and Doncic sits atop the MVP leaderboard.

Despite extraordinary performances from their Slovenian superstar, Dallas has lost four straight contests and slipped below .500 after a winless road trip. Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood have been adequate co-stars, but the rest of the roster is still sorting out how to mesh with each other.

Steph Curry might be the only player more integral to their franchise than Doncic. The eight-time All-Star has averaged an unimaginable 31.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game for Golden State while threatening to etch his name in the 50/40/90 club for the second time in his career.

While the Warriors had a sluggish start to their campaign, they have since shaken off their championship hangover. Klay Thompson has regained his long-distance stroke, Jordan Poole has adapted to life as a sixth man, and the Splash Brothers are trending in the right direction for this matchup.

DraftKings Odds

Mavericks: Spread: +1 (-110), O/U: 227.5 (-110), Moneyline: -105

Warriors: Spread: -1 (-110), O/U: 227.5 (-110), Moneyline: -115

The Trail Blazers cemented themselves as one of the early darlings of the NBA after a stunning 9-3 record thrust them into first place in the Western Conference. But Portland has plunged back to reality as an untimely injury to Damian Lillard left them shorthanded on a grueling stretch of games.

Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant have done their best to fill in with their superstar counterpart on the men. The former can pull off an unreal Dame impression, and the latter scored a career-high 44 points on Friday, taking a ridiculous 28 free throws to get there. Don’t underestimate this tandem.

Los Angeles has also been all over the map this season, with a continually rotating cast making it challenging to find consistency on the court. Kawhi Leonard and John Wall have rested for injury management, chest pain has kept Luke Kennard out, and Paul George has missed his fair share of time.

The Clippers enter this contest without either of their centerpieces intact, and that should make them underdogs tonight. If Ivica Zubac has another 31-point, 29-rebound double-double in the tank, the visitors might have a shot at an upset. With that said, you probably shouldn’t hold your breath.

DraftKings Odds

Blazers: Spread: -3.5 (-105), O/U: 214.5 (-110), Moneyline: -155

Clippers: Spread: +3.5 (-115), O/U: 214.5 (-110), Moneyline: +135

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.