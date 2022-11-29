Happy birthday to Mitch Johnson

Mitch Johnson has been involved with the Spurs Organization since 2016 starting in Austin and eventually taking the role as assistant coach with the Spurs, filling the void vacated by Tim Duncan.

Johnson was part of the the 2018 G-League championship that featured former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White.

Mitch, son of NBA player John Johnson, reflected on his father’s influence on his own game.

“He always talked to me in terms of the way you see the game, the way you got to think for your teammates, the way little nuances can give you an advantage. Looking back, I think that really did help me become a coach long before I knew I wanted to be a coach. Even now, I draw upon those references all the time.”

After four years of college ball at Stanford, Johnson spent three seasons playing in the G League and overseas in Europe before making the transition to coaching.

He served as a basketball coaching intern at Seattle University in 2011 before coaching in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. Prior to his three year stint in Austin, spent one season as an assistant at the University of Portland in 2016.

Three years with Austin led to t San Antonio and last summer, Mitch Johnson served as coach of the Spurs Summer League in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

He reflected on his career overseas and his transition to the NBA on the Vet Moved podcast:

Today, Mitch celebrates his 36th birthday.

Happy birthday, Mitch.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.