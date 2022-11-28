Which member of the Spurs was most prepared for Thanksgiving

If you are unable to watch the Spurs games via Bally Sport, you miss some of the special features that the film crew capture throughout the season.

Last week was obviously focused on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Keldon fancied himself the host with the most in multiple interview pieces.

We hope you all had a great week, no matter where you are located.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.