The best parts of the Spurs loss to the Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs continued their free fall in the Western Conference standings on Saturday night as they came up short in a high-scoring affair against the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite dropping their eighth contest in a row, there were still a few bright spots.

Tre Jones was phenomenal for the Silver and Black, leading them with 23 points, eight rebounds, and 13 assists as he flirted with recording the first triple-double of his career. Keldon Johnson notched 26 points, but it took him a whopping 28 shots to get there.

Tre Jones was aggressive from start to finish on Tuesday night, snatching a defensive rebound, pushing the pace, and going coast-to-coast against Los Angeles for a layup between two defenders.

San Antonio looked alive in transition as they outran their defenders down the hardwood and used a couple of pinpoint passes to connect with Jeremy Sochan in full stride for an uncontested bucket at the rim.

Jakob Poeltl almost recorded a double-double before halftime, and the seven-footer whipped out a slow-motion shimmy with his back to the basket before losing his man with a nifty step-through move.

Although Keldon Johnson has shot an ice-cold 24.1% from beyond the arc over his last seven contests, the fourth-year forward has continued to fire away with confidence and even drained a couple of threes.

The Spurs and Lakers hosted a three-point party inside the AT&T Center, and Zach Collins got in the long-distance extravaganza with a top-of-the-key trifecta that kissed the back of the rim.

Keldon had a handful of encouraging moments despite another off-kilter night from the field, including this and-one underneath the hoop where he grabbed his miss in a crowd and finished through contact.

A Doug McDermott dunk is a rare experience, and Bill Land got excited on the broadcast when Zach Collins delivered a beautiful bounce pass to the sharpshooter on a backdoor cut for a two-handed slam.

Isaiah Roby earned rotation minutes for the shorthanded Spurs during the most recent stretch of their schedule, but catch-and-shoot triples like this one from the corner might warrant a regular role off the bench.

While nagging injuries and a prolonged bout with COVID-19 kept Romeo Langford on the sidelines for most of the season, the 23-year-old showed his worth with a three-ball to keep San Antonio within striking distance.

And as always, here are the full game highlights.