It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Lakers, again

This is it! The battle for 14th place in the western conference, that the loser of tonight’s contest will take exclusive control of after the game. The Lakers notched their first road win of the season last night against the slumping Spurs, but the Silver and Black (wearing turquoise uniforms) made it interesting in the third quarter, with Keldon Johnson starting to show signs of emerging from his recent funk with some positive plays in the second half.

To win tonight, the Spurs will have to play solid basketball for more than one or two quarters, which has been a challenge for the young squad. Since this is the second night of a back-to-back, it’s very possible that Gregg Popovich will rest some starters, which will increase the degree of difficulty for the young team. Devin Vassell and Keldon will have to step up, and Jakob Poeltl will need to have a good game for the good guys to notch a win. So, eat some thanksgiving leftovers, and settle in front of the TV for the Lakers rematch, and let’s see if San Antonio can wrangle a different outcome this time.

Game Prediction:

Anthony Davis will pluck his eyebrows in the locker room and change his nickname to The Duobrow.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers

November 26, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5 San Antonio, MyTV 14 Austin



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.