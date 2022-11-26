Keldon Johnson briefly snapped out of his funk against the Lakers

Another day, another loss for the San Antonio Spurs, but it wasn’t all bad. In their second of three games against the Lakers this week, they had some of their typical bad stretches where shots wouldn’t fall, and they couldn’t keep the opponent out of transition. However, in a third quarter in which they won 34-20 to get back within three points (before it all fell apart again in the fourth), they looked about as good as they have since the Portland game, and a big part of that was Keldon Johnson briefly breaking out of his multi-game offensive slump with a 10-point burst in the latter half of the quarter.

KJ heatin' up pic.twitter.com/YI8H0pwJ7b — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 26, 2022

He used his big body to get an and-one off Anthony Davis and would finally hit a three after a near two-game drought on his way to an admittedly very inefficient 15 points, but hopefully that little spurt was enough to get his confidence going again. The Spurs need both him and Devin Vassell to have good nights to win most games, and considering they combined for just 28 points on 13-45 shooting, it’s impressive that the final score was as close as it was.

A big part of that was the rest of the starters did their jobs, combining for 37 efficient points, led by 19 points from Tre Jones, including two threes. Jones isn’t necessarily a huge difference maker, but he’s a steadying presence that the team sorely misses when he’s not around.

peep the ball movement! pic.twitter.com/k0E8jO1wRL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 26, 2022

HERE COMES THE SPURS! pic.twitter.com/uBJDj0debo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 26, 2022

Tre ➡️ Jer ➡️ Tre pic.twitter.com/wCyzzoPhVL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 26, 2022

As previously mentioned, Vassell didn’t have an efficient night, but he is unafraid of the moment and keeps pushing himself.

It was another reunion night, and before the game the Spurs welcomed back Lonnie Waker with one of their heartwarming tribute videos.

Spurs welcomed back Lonnie Walker IV. Huge ovation for Lonnie. Would have liked to see what he could have done this season with the Spurs, but he’s in a great situation with the Lakers now. Great young man. Wish him all the best. pic.twitter.com/fM7oV73ofc — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) November 26, 2022

Finally, the full gam highlights. The Spurs will be back at it against the same team again tomorrow. Can they find an offensive grove for more than a quarter this time and break their losing streak? Tune in to find out!