How the Spurs prepared the community for Thanksgiving

If you are not aware, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has been on the advisory board of the San Antonio Food Bank for many years. He is one of many who sing its praises and help bring attention to their mission.

One can always depend on his support when shedding light on food insecurity in the Alamo City.

In preparation for Thanksgiving, players from the San Antonio Spurs loaded cars full of food for local families.

We’re thankful to celebrate with our community and spread joy this holiday season



Our Thanksgiving meal distribution drive with @heb and @safoodbank helped donate 200+ dinners to Eastside families in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/VRLfrfjLaG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 24, 2022

Just one way the Spurs Organization is giving back during the holiday season.

