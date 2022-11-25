It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Lakers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It’s the time of year, where every meal contains turkey, and maybe the same thing is true of the NBA games on TV. The Spurs followed up a dismal 0-5 road trip with a lifeless drubbing by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. Can they find a little more energy tonight, full of Thanksgiving leftovers and lectures from Gregg Popovich? Can Keldon Johnson recover his early season form after a few days off to recover his mojo?

Tonight, they face the Lakers, a team they’ve had a storied rivalry with for decades, but tonight, the rivalry might be a little threadbare with both teams having poor starts to their seasons. The Spurs are on a home back-to-back series against Los Angeles, and if the Lakers sweep both, they will push the Spurs into 14th place in the western conference standings, which might be more advantageous for fans looking to win the Wembanyama sweepstakes, but losing three games in a week to the Lakers is probably more than a Spurs fan can bear, and a win over the Lakers would be sweet. We can lose anytime, but beating the Lakers in San Antonio is priceless. Beat LA!

Game Prediction:

Patrick Beverley will be in the crowd tonight wearing dark sunglasses and start a fight with the Coyote.

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers

November 25, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5 San Antonio, KNVA 54 Austin



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.