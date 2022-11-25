Spurs Black Friday sale

Today is Black Friday and the Spurs Fan Shop has got you covered.

From 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. all shoppers will enjoy 50% OFF.

FROM 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. enjoy 40% off.

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. there will be 30% discounts.

And from 5:00 p.m. until close get 20% off.

Any item with a red dot is good for n additional 20% off all day.

Sale excludes Nike jerseys, clearance items, and certain 2018 on-court apparel. In store only. On-line specials available separately.

