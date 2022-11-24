Construction on Spurs new training facility is underway

The Spurs new training facility is being constructed at The Rock at La Cantera. The state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to open in August 2023 along with an outdoor community event plaza across 45 acres featuring a performance center, 22-acre park, Spurs performance center, and a public outdoor event plaza and space for medical, hospitality and office use.

Twenty new mass timber beams were installed this week in what will become basketball courts at the Spurs’ training facility. Each beam is 130 feet long, over six feet tall and weighs over 13 tons coming from Oregon.

In addition to the 20 beams, there is a lot more mass timber going into the project. It will eventually become the largest mass timber constructed training facility in U.S. professional sports and the largest mass timber construction in Texas.

It will take a 500-ton crane to install the beams.

What’s next? They will start pouring concrete for locker rooms & training areas soon.

