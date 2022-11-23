It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Pelicans

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Remember when the Spurs were 5-2, and it seemed like they could beat anyone in the league? And then they lost 10 of their next 11 games, and it seemed like they couldn’t beat anyone? Well, tonight, they face a healthy Zion Williamson and a loaded New Orleans Pelicans squad, and this seems like one of those games that the slumping Silver and Black have two chances to win, slim and none.

But it’s almost Thanksgiving, so we can be thankful for Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Jakob Poeltl, who have all played well this year, although critical mistakes and absences due to injury means that their solid play hasn’t translated into wins. Tonight, Zach Collins should return to the lineup, which should help the Spurs interior match up better with the Pelicans talented and big frontcourt. Will it be enough to eke out a win? Why don’t we watch and find out?

Game Prediction:

Zion Williamson will bet a teammate that he can eat a whole turkey for Thanksgiving. He will win that bet.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

November 23, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.