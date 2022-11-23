The Sound of Spurs episode 2

Bill Schoening’s new Spurs podcast features NBA Champion Brent Barry as he takes listeners inside through his lifelong journey in the NBA. He talks about his time as a ballboy for the Golden State Warriors, his recruitment out of high school, and how he was the last to know where he got drafted in the NBA. Brent also shares about the 1996 slam dunk contest, his relationship with Manu Ginobili, the 2005 NBA title, and what it’s like being in a front office role in San Antonio and now in Austin.

