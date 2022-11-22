Spurs partner with TelevisaUnivision

The Spurs announced TelevisaUnivision as their Spanish-language broadcast partner this season. Selected games will broadcast locally on UNIMAS 17 (KNIC). This makes them the only team in the NBA to have a dedicated Spanish-language television broadcast partner. .

“Sábado Spurs” will carry play-by-play action during some Saturday games throughout the season and will broadcast the final game of the season as the Spurs visit the Dallas Mavericks.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring two iconic San Antonio brands together for a first of its kind partnership,” said Chris Morris, President and Manager, TelevisaUnivision San Antonio. “Nothing says ‘San Antonio’ like the San Antonio Spurs celebrating 50 years with TelevisaUnivision San Antonio to serve the Hispanic Community by coming together to broadcast 9 games for the first-time in Spanish Language on UNIMAS 17 during the 22-23 season.”

Former Spurs player Fabricio Oberto will serve as the lead analyst with play-by-play announcer Paul Castro.

See the schedule below.

