Missing the former Spurs

The Spurs just completed a five-game road trip off the west coast where they crossed paths with many former teammates.

On Monday, they met up with JaMychal Green and Anthony Lamb when they faced the Golden State Warriors. The next night in Portland, they met up with Drew Eubanks.

On Thursday, the Spurs were in Sacramento against the Kings who feature Trey Lyles and Chimezie Menu.

They then moved in to Tinseltown for a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers whose centerpiece Kawhi Leonard was a former Spurs Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Technically, Marcus Morris, Sr. never played for the Spurs, but he famously committed to the Silver & Black and then bailed.

And finally, the Spurs faced the Lakers whose starting line-up featured Lonnie Walker IV.

Seven former players on one short road tip and we haven't even headed out east to play against Dejounte Murray or Derrick White.

Of the former west coasters who we saw this week, who doing you miss the most?

I’m going with Lonnie Walker IV for community fit, but I think the Spurs could benefit most from Trey Lilts skill set.

Was about you, Pounder?

