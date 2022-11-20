Shorthanded Spurs get torched by Clippers despite Poeltl’s 20

After getting blown out by Sacramento this past Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs looked to put a dub back on their win column against the Los Angeles Clippers on their first night of an LA back-to-back. The injury report before the game revealed it might be a difficult task. Devin Vassell (ankle) and Romeo Langford (COVID protocols) were ruled out before the game. The Clippers poured in 21 threes and the Spurs could not chip at the lead for the rest of the night, and ultimately lost by 22. If there was another sign of how this game went, the Spurs’ Twitter account did not post a single highlight for the entire 2nd half.

Jakob Poeltl led the team with 20 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. He got the squad started early with some nice and-one finishes including this one.

Jakob getting active early



Keita Bates-Diop finished with nine points, five rebounds, and a block as a starter in place of the injured Vassell. Here he turns defense into offense after block former Spur Kawhi Leonard.

Dougie McBuckets had himself a nice game off the bench with 13 points on 5-6 FG shooting and 3-4 from three-point land.

Big Body Keldon Johnson had an off-shooting night (5-15 FG, 1-6 3PT) but nonetheless finished with 11 points, 2 rebounds, and an assist. His only three came in the second quarter here.

Isaiah Roby finished with eight points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He starts this fastbreak after securing this rebound while laying flat on his back. Keldon finished it on the other end after an assist from the pink-haired Jeremy Sochan. He finished with four points, four rebounds, and two assists.

After the game, Pop caught up with Kawhi. Whether you’re still a Kawhi hater or not, it’s very interesting to see these two still have the same love and respect towards each other at the end of the day.

