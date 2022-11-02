It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Raptors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The surprising Spurs are once again playing short-handed tonight, with Blake Wesley the most recent casualty to injury, out 6-8 weeks with a knee issue. Devin Vassell remains out with a sore knee, Jeremy Sochan and Isaiah Roby are still out with illness, and Josh Richardson has a sore back and is unlikely to play. Keldon Johnson got banged around a lot in Sunday’s victory over the Timberwolves, but maybe with 2 days between games, he’ll be ready to go tonight.

One thing about this team, though, whoever isn’t there to play, the effort never flags. This team was predicted to be in the western conference cellar, but they’ve defied the expectations to log a 5-2 record so far and have looked like a contender so far. Tonight, they face the Raptors, led by Pascal Siakam, who is scoring over 26 points a game so far this year. The Spurs have been winning with offense so far this year, so Keldon will need to match that to notch up a victory for the Silver and Black.

UPDATE: Keldon Johnson is out, Josh Richardson and Jeremy Sochan are available.

Game Prediction:

Jordan Hall will score 30 in his NBA debut.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors

November 2, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports



