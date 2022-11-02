Spurs re-sign Jordan Hall to a one-year contract

The San Antonio Spurs have officially announced they have re-signed Jordan Hall.

The San Antonio Spurs have officially announced they have re-signed Jordan Hall. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) November 2, 2022

Although the team did not release details about the deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports this is a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

San Antonio initially brought Hall aboard on a two-way contract in August but released the undrafted rookie to make room for Charles Bassey a little over a week ago.

The 20-year-old forward struggled during Las Vegas Summer League and the preseason, only averaging 2.3 points on 24.2% shooting from the field in nine games with the Spurs.

While those numbers are lackluster, the Silver and Black needed to fill out their final roster spot after waiving Joshua Primo amid sexual misconduct allegations against the former lottery selection.

Blake Wesley suffering a grade three MCL sprain on Sunday derailed their plans for replacing Primo, and Hall provides head coach Gregg Popovich a unique playmaking profile bottled into a six-eight frame.