LeBron is chasing down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The Lakers may be losing, but that doesn’t mean that LeBron James is showing any signs of slowing down. He’s averaging over 25 points per game this season and the season is just getting started. But by the time April comes and the postseason begins (with or without King James), he should be crowned the highest scoring NBA player in history.

He’s less than 1,200 points away. Mathematically speaking, LeBron needs 60 games scoring 20 points per game to become the highest scoring NBA player in history.

I realize that this is a Spurs fan site, not a Lakers, but this shift in the NBA landscape seemed bigger than any one team or player.

It's not a question of whether LeBron will eclipse Kareem, but when.

It is often hard for an older generation to appreciate the younger generation. Those who lay the foundation getting surpassed by those riding on the smooth pavement often begs the “who was better” argument.

When I was young, Mike Tyson was making a living out of knocking down opponents in 90 seconds or less. I made the comment at the dinner table that he was the greatest boxer of all time, to which my father replied, “he would have never lasted in the ring against Muhammad Ali.”

Without knowing the caliber of the opponents they faced or their specific ages and health, I “respectfully” disagreed as best a teenager could.

But the truth is there is totally no way to know unless they boxed each other in their prime, which was impossible, unless you take Rocky Balboa at face value.

As a elder fan of basketball who grew up watching the Showtime Lakers, it is going to be hard to see Kareem Abdul-Jabbar knocked down in the all-time standings. I realize of course, it doesn’t make him any less of a player, nor does it make LeBron “the best,” it is just another talking point along the road of NBA history.

Kareem’s 38,387 points came without the use of a three-point line, so more baskets, possibly and argument of more consistency.

Kareem scored his points in 20 season, LeBron is in his 20th season.

Does LeBron surpassing Abdul-Jabbar diminish the accomplishment in any way? Does it elevate LeBron? Can the two be mutually exclusive?

There’s always LeBron vs. Michael talk and I always appreciate the fans from Jordan’s era sticking up for their superstar.

But without The Beatles, there would be no Oasis. Without RC Cola, there’s be no Coca-Cola.

Without Kareem Abdul-Jabber, would there be a LeBron James?

