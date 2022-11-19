It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Clippers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Since he’s left the Spurs, Kawhi Leonard has played in 172 of 262 regular season games, about 2/3rd of the games while he was on the Raptors and Clippers. He played 24 minutes on Thursday night after missing most of the season so far with injury, and he’s expected to play tonight, in a rare matchup against his former team. Paul George is also available, and his 32 points were enough to propel the Clips to a 113-106 win in San Antonio on November 4.

The Spurs have lost eight of their last nine games, and it’s weird to say this, but they’ve really looked good in many of the games, but also have shown their lack of experience as they’ve failed to close out contests to turn close games into wins. Keldon Johnson and Doug McDermott are questionable tonight, and their scoring punch would be sorely missed if they’re out against the Clippers tonight. The Spurs stay in LA after the game tonight, with a game tomorrow against the Lakers, marking tonight as a rare road back-to-back without travel between games. Tomorrow’s game against the slumping Lakers might be the best shot for a San Antonio win on this road trip, but beating the Clippers on their home court tonight would be a pleasant surprise for the Silver and Black. In any case, it’s a late night tipoff for the Spurs fans, so start brewing that coffee, and drink whatever you need to in order to keep awake until the final buzzer.

Game Prediction:

Kawhi Leonard will tell a joke in his post-game interview. No one will get it.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers

November 19, 2022 | 9:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS5 San Antonio/MyTV14 Austin



